Disaster Management Act: Downgrade of NDMA V-C’s rank among proposed changes

The government is all set to amend the 2005 Disaster Management Act and proposes to downgrade the post of the vice-chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) from the rank of Union Cabinet Minister to the Cabinet Secretary.

The proposal along with key amendments into the Act will soon be put before the Union cabinet for approval, officials said.

The Prime Minister is the chairman of NDMA and suggested amendments to the Act are based on recommendations of a task force headed by Dr P K Mishra, now additional principal secretary to the PM, officials said.

His report has pointed that the biggest problem with the NDMA was that it had no representation of the Home Ministry, which coordinates the disaster response.

Mishra was appointed to study the Act in 2011 and he submitted a 160-page report in 2013. M Shashidhar Reddy from Congress was the last cabinet minister to head the NDMA as its vice-chairman during UPA-II.

Besides downgrading the vice-chairman’s post, the draft also calls for integration of posts of Director General (NDRF) and Director General (Civil Defence &Fire Service).

A senior government official explained, “Presently, there are two separate DGs — R K Pachnanda for NDRF and Prakash Mishra for DG (Civil Defence & Fire services). There is a need to integrate disaster management activities of these two organisations.”

The task force, while making the suggestion, cautioned that the DG NDRF and Civil Defence, should not be given additional responsibility of any central armed police force.

“The DG should also have an administrative reporting line to the NDMA and ideally should be under the administrative control of the NDMA as an officer on deputation,” the report stated.

The NDMA under UPA had nine members who enjoyed the status of a Minister of State. However, when the Modi government came to power, the number of members was reduced to four and their rank was downgraded from MoS to secretary.

The MHA has sought an amendment to bring the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) under its direct command. The disaster relief force is currently under NDMA’s control.