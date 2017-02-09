Disaster averted as locals spot GoAir aircraft engine on fire near Delhi’s IGI airport

Image for representational purposes. Image for representational purposes.

Thanks to the alertness of a group of locals, a Bengaluru-bound GoAir flight with close to 200 passengers on board escaped a tragic fate Wednesday evening. Locals spotted the aircraft’s engine on fire and smoke billowing from it, and immediately alerted the PCR which, in turn, conveyed the emergency situation to Delhi ATC.

According to reports, the flight captain was alerted of the fire and was asked to return. The flight then asked for help and eventually made an emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport with all the passengers and crew members safe.

The incident came to light around 7.40 pm when the CISF Control Room at Terminal 1D received a call from the police control room that two persons had reportedly seen the engine of an aircraft on fire, which was flying over Ghoyla Dairy area near Dwarka in south-west Delhi.

“The two witnesses had informed the Delhi Police about the incident and accordingly the message was conveyed to Airport Operations Control Centre and to the Air Traffic Control. After some efforts, the flight was identified as GoAir flight – G8 557 – which had departed for Bangalore at 7.28 from the IGI Airport,” a senior officer told news daily DNA.

According to the report, the pilot also told ATC that he had detected engine failure and sought clearance to land on priority. A full emergency was then declared due to one engine failure of this flight and it was provided with clearance to land.

“All the necessary precautions were taken and fire safety and ambulances were kept on standby in order to handle any untoward situation. However, G8 557 landed safely at about 7.47 pm, after being air borne for about 20 minutes. All the 193 passengers were marked safe,” the officer was quoted as saying to DNA.

