NDA ally Chandrababu Naidu disappointed with Budget, likely to review alliance with BJP

CM Naidu has asked his colleagues in the party and Cabinet not to make any comments against BJP leaders or react to their comments criticizing TDP or him. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) CM Naidu has asked his colleagues in the party and Cabinet not to make any comments against BJP leaders or react to their comments criticizing TDP or him. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP), NDA’s big ally at the Centre, is unhappy over the Union Budget 2018, which, they said, has hardly made any allocations for Andhra Pradesh. This morning, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, it is learnt, called a Cabinet meeting in Amaravati where he voiced his disappointment with the Budget in strong words.

In an indication that the coalition could be in trouble, the CM is also likely to hold a meeting to review the TDP-BJP alliance as soon as this Sunday or next week.

TDP and BJP had contested the 2014 elections in alliance but relations between the two have since soured as the TDP felt that the Centre, after the bifurcation in 2014, neglected Andhra Pradesh resulting in huge revenue deficit. Andhra also complained that the Centre was not giving enough funds to construct its new capital, Amaravati.

However, with Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of the Opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) breathing down their necks, TDP is likely to be cautious about precipitating anything that would lead to snapping of ties with the BJP.

Recently, CM Naidu has asked his colleagues in the party and Cabinet not to make any comments against BJP leaders or react to their comments criticising TDP or him. “I am sticking to the coalition dharma and keeping quiet. I am also restraining my colleagues from speaking out against the BJP. But if they do not want us, I will say ‘namaste’ and walk away,” he had said.

In spite of its alliance with the BJP in 2014, the TDP could manage to win with a slender lead of 2 per cent vote against the YSRCP. The campaign by Telugu film star K Pavan Kalyan, a youth icon, helped TDP immensely but in 2019 Kalyan indicated that his Jana Sena Party would contest on its own in some areas.

As of now, Jagan Mohan Reddy is on a state-wide `padayatra’ where he is accusing the Naidu administration of failing on all fronts. He has also stated that if the BJP promised to give Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, his party was willing to join the NDA. Following this statement, some BJP leaders in Andhra Pradesh taunted the TDP and Chandrababu Naidu that BJP can work with YSRCP if need be.

Telangana, too, expressed disappointment over the budget. Telangana Finance Minister Etela Rajender said the state had sought budgetary allocations for water supply project, Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya, the lake and ponds revival project, as well as funds for the massive Kaleswaram irrigation project. However, none of it was even mentioned in the budget, Rajender said, adding there was a general allotment of Rs 440 crore for drinking water projects in fluoride affected districts. The demand for AIIMS to be set up in Hyderabad has also been ignored.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App