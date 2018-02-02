NDA ally Chandrababu Naidu disappointed with Budget, likely to review alliance with BJP

Telugu Desam Party (TDP), NDA’s big ally at the Centre, is unhappy over the Union Budget 2018, which, they said, has hardly made any allocations for Andhra Pradesh. This morning, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, it is learnt, called a Cabinet meeting in Amaravati where he voiced his disappointment with the Budget in strong words.
In an indication that the coalition could be in trouble, the CM is also likely to hold a meeting to review the TDP-BJP alliance as soon as this Sunday or next week.
TDP and BJP had contested the 2014 elections in alliance but relations between the two have since soured as the TDP felt that the Centre, after the bifurcation in 2014, neglected Andhra Pradesh resulting in huge revenue deficit. Andhra also complained that the Centre was not giving enough funds to construct its new capital, Amaravati.
However, with Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of the Opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) breathing down their necks, TDP is likely to be cautious about precipitating anything that would lead to snapping of ties with the BJP.
Recently, CM Naidu has asked his colleagues in the party and Cabinet not to make any comments against BJP leaders or react to their comments criticising TDP or him. “I am sticking to the coalition dharma and keeping quiet. I am also restraining my colleagues from speaking out against the BJP. But if they do not want us, I will say ‘namaste’ and walk away,” he had said.
In spite of its alliance with the BJP in 2014, the TDP could manage to win with a slender lead of 2 per cent vote against the YSRCP. The campaign by Telugu film star K Pavan Kalyan, a youth icon, helped TDP immensely but in 2019 Kalyan indicated that his Jana Sena Party would contest on its own in some areas.
As of now, Jagan Mohan Reddy is on a state-wide `padayatra’ where he is accusing the Naidu administration of failing on all fronts. He has also stated that if the BJP promised to give Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, his party was willing to join the NDA. Following this statement, some BJP leaders in Andhra Pradesh taunted the TDP and Chandrababu Naidu that BJP can work with YSRCP if need be.
Telangana, too, expressed disappointment over the budget. Telangana Finance Minister Etela Rajender said the state had sought budgetary allocations for water supply project, Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya, the lake and ponds revival project, as well as funds for the massive Kaleswaram irrigation project. However, none of it was even mentioned in the budget, Rajender said, adding there was a general allotment of Rs 440 crore for drinking water projects in fluoride affected districts. The demand for AIIMS to be set up in Hyderabad has also been ignored.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Feb 2, 2018 at 1:43 pmSabko ko sab kuch chaiye but yaad rakhna chaiye Modi ji is desh ko America se aage le jana chahte hain uske liye hum logon ko sacrifice kerna parega.thoda nanga aur bhuka rahne se jyada fark nahi paregaReply
- Feb 2, 2018 at 1:30 pmAll small local state level parties have selfish interest of their own so now the time has come to become two party system,multi party system will not work for India as all Politicians play dirty when it comes to power .They don't understand that nation comes first . Naidu has ditched all coalition partners to retain power in his hand ,look at the wealth of his G son who is a Toddler with no source of Income is a Multimillionaire !!!Reply
- Feb 2, 2018 at 1:42 pmVish. No they all realize that the tea man is useless to IndiaReply
- Feb 2, 2018 at 1:13 pmCARDINAL GEORGE ALENCHERRY head of Kochi-based Syro-Malabar Catholic Church one of 22 Eastern Catholic Churches in INDIA and world under Rome and is also archbishop of Ernakulam archdiocese and under Church and civil law for causing losses to the diocese, case also involves black money for Catholic Church in India. Alencherry is among the Indian cardinals eligible to elect Pope, report states, There is grave violation of the civil laws, which amounted to naked act of breach of trust and criminal misappropriation of properties. Total amount receivable according to 36 deeds is Rs 13.52 crore which is a serious offence as per the Income Tax Act, numerous instances of violation of civil laws, as the head of Syro-Malabar Church,priest Sebastian Va mpadan and finance officer Joshy Puthuva also prosecuted.Saju Varghese Kunnel of syro-MALABAR CATHOLIC CHURCH was kingpin in the deal and alleged that he enjoyed the confidence of the Cardinal and father Puthuva,--Jai hind.Reply
- Feb 2, 2018 at 1:12 pmDALIT author, who now works as a conductor in US subway, said a parliamentary party like Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) can only work for Dalit community from within the limited framework they choose to operate in. Everyone says BSP has given rights to untouchables, it gave them self-confidence and dignity. But really nothing came out of it. Mayawati made herself very very rich, her brother made himself very very rich. And that is all that happened to Dalits, she said, She cited the 1984 storming of the Golden Temple, and the subsequent riots following the assassination of Indira Gandhi in Delhi in which over 3,000 Sikhs were massacred. “It was communal. And Congress was the one that did it. Not BJP,” she said. Gidla did not spare while Taking a dig at the Congress, she said the party was in fact the “pioneer of communalism”. “Congress or any other party that ruled before BJP,-Rahul Gandhi is carrying on with the legacy of communalism,--SUJHATA GIDLA--DALIT author--America,--Jai hind.Reply
- Feb 2, 2018 at 1:03 pmTrusted ally should not be disappointed. Solution should be there, mutual understanding must be there.Reply
- Load More Comments