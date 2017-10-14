Disagree with order diluting Section 498A: SC

The apex court issued notices to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Women and Child Development and National Commission for Women and sought their response by November 29 The apex court issued notices to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Women and Child Development and National Commission for Women and sought their response by November 29

The Supreme Court on Friday indicated that it would revisit its earlier verdict that put an end to automatic arrests under Section 498A of the IPC, which is often invoked in dowry-related cases. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said it is “not in agreement” with the decision and “prima facie, we perceive that the guidelines may be in the legislative sphere”. “At this stage, we are obligated to state that we are not in agreement with the decision rendered in Rajesh Sharma vs State of UP, because we are disposed to think that it really curtails the rights of the women who are harassed under Section 498A (subjecting a married woman to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code,” the bench said.

The apex court issued notices to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Women and Child Development and National Commission for Women and sought their response by November 29. The court’s earlier verdict, issued on July 27, laid down a set of guidelines that included the setting up of family welfare committees to vet complaints of harassment. The court was hearing a PIL filed by NGO Nyayadhar which sought sharpness in Section 498A, claiming that the otherwise “helpful instrument” in the hands of victim women had become “valueless”. It also sought a direction to include two women members in the three-member family welfare committee as suggested in earlier court order.

While passing the July order, which came in the wake of increasing complaints of misuse of the law to harass husbands’ families, a bench of Justices U U Lalit and A K Goel had noted that though “Section 498A was inserted in the statute with the laudable object of punishing cruelty at the hands of husband or his relatives against a wife, particularly when such cruelty had potential to result in suicide or murder of a woman… many of such complaints are not bona fide”.

“We are conscious of the object for which the provision was brought into the statute. At the same time, violation of human rights of innocent cannot be brushed aside. Certain safeguards against uncalled for arrest or insensitive investigation have been addressed by this court. Still, the problem continues to a great extent,” the judgment said, and ordered setting up of family welfare committees in every district to look into complaints of dowry harassment.

These committees will be set up by the District Legal Services Authorities, and complaints received by police or magistrates under Section 498A must be referred to the committee. “Till report of the Committee is received, no arrest should normally be effected,” it said. The apex court, however, made it clear that these directions will not apply in offences where there is tangible physical injury or death. After seeing the working of the arrangement for six months, the National Legal Services Authority may give a report on any changes if necessary, the July 27 order had said.

