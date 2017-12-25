Disabled devotee dies after falling ill at Shirdi’s Sai temple

The deceased’s son Bharat Kumar said that his father was suffering from blood pressure and was also a diabetic. (Representational) The deceased’s son Bharat Kumar said that his father was suffering from blood pressure and was also a diabetic. (Representational)

A 55-year-old devotee hailing from Telangana on Monday died at the famous Saibaba temple in Shirdi. Rubal Agrawal, chief executive officer of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, said that Thalluri Keshavrao Bhadrayya, hailing from Khammam in Telangana, died after the afternoon aarti near the disabled pass distribution centre of the temple.

Bhadrayya, who is disabled, had arrived at the temple at around 11am with family members and had gone to get a pass for himself, said temple authorities. They added that Bhadrayya started feeling uneasy a little while later and was rushed to the first-aid centre and then shifted to the main hospital there.

The deceased’s son Bharat Kumar said that his father was suffering from blood pressure and was also a diabetic. Temple officials said the exact cause of death would be known only after they receive the deceased’s postmortem report. Two days ago, another devotee, KM Prakash, had died at the temple’s “bhakta niwas”.

