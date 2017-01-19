Disability row: Officer declines DDA offer to rejoin

A differently-abled official, who had alleged discrimination by DDA after the urban body relieved him from the post of director in public relation department, on Wednesday “declined” the offer to rejoin. Rishi Raj Bhati on January 12 had alleged that DDA “relieved” him of his duties within a day of his appointment on the grounds of his “disability”, drawing ire of rights groups.

Bhati was sent back to his parent department — Delhi Transco — and has claimed he was “selected” for the post as he fulfilled all the eligibility criteria.

Watch what else is making news

Facing flak, the DDA on January 13 had offered the official to rejoin within 15 days if he was “confident to discharge the duties of the post”.

In a letter to Bhati, dated January 16 and signed by its Commissioner (Personnel), the urban body said, “DDA again very sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused to you in this matter and request you to join DDA to the post of Director (PR).”

Bhati, in response to the offer today declined to take the job, saying, the wordings in the first rejoining letter had “caused hurt”.

“Further, I feel that your decision to offer me to rejoin as Director (PR) has been influenced by the media reports and the protests staged by human rights group,” he says in his letter.

Disabled Rights Group had on Monday staged a dharna in front of Vikas Sadan, headquarters of the DDA, demanding Bhati be reinstated with “full dignity”.

The DDA in his second rejoining letter to Bhati, also said, a delegation of Disabled Rights Group led by Javed Abidi (its convener) had met Vice Chairman of DDA in his office on January 16.

DDA, however, has rejected the charge of discrimination, with its official, saying, “This is a wrong allegation. We do not discriminate with anyone on the basis of anything, including physical conditions.”