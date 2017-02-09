Associated Journal chairperson not cooperating in probe: ED to HC

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Wednesday submitted before the Punjab and Haryana High Court that Motilal Vora, chairperson of the Associated Journals Limited (AJL), was not cooperating in investigation into the case registered by it on July 15 last year into the allotment of industrial plot to AJL (National Herald newspaper publisher) in Panchkula. A plot in Panchkula was allotted to AJL by the Congress government in Haryana in 2005 and Vora is a senior Congress leader. The ED told the HC that though Vora was required to furnish requisite documents, he had refused to appear before it despite three summons and rather sent request through his counsel to adjourn the matter.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The ED made its submission during the hearing of a petition moved by AJL seeking copy of the ECIR. ED submitted he was not entitled to the copy of the ECIR (enforcement case investigation report) of ED on the basis of FIR registered by the Haryana Vigilance Bureau police stations in Panchkula on May 5, 2016. It told the court that ECIR was not a public document and Vora was well aware of the allegations against him in the FIR.

ED also denied the allegations of witch-hunting against Vora. The case would now come up for hearing on March 2.