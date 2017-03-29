Direct recruitment in government jobs declined by 89 per cent: Jitendra Singh

The data provided for 74 ministries shows that 92,928 candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes were appointed through direct recruitment in the year 2013. The data provided for 74 ministries shows that 92,928 candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes were appointed through direct recruitment in the year 2013.

There has been a decline of 89 per cent in the direct recruitment in central government ministries and departments in 2015 as compared to 2013, data presented in Lok Sabha shows. Minister of State for personnel, public grievances and pensions Jitendra Singh presented the data about recruitment in central government jobs in two separate responses.

The data presented in the House shows that the total appointments made through direct recruitment by central government ministries and departments have plummeted to 15,877 in 2015 which is a decline of 89 per cent from 1,51,841 in the year 2013.

In 2014, the figure was 1,26,261.

There has also been a 90 per cent decline in the direct recruitment of reserved category candidates in the central government jobs in the year 2015 as compared to 2013, it says.

The data provided for 74 ministries shows that 92,928 candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes were appointed through direct recruitment in the year 2013.

In 2014, the numbers declined to 72,077 (69 ministries) which plummeted to only 8,436 (50 ministries) in the year 2015 which is a sharp decline of 90 per cent as compared to 2013, the government data shows.

In a separate response, the minister said 31 per cent of 92,589 vacancies, which is 28,713, for reserved categories remained unfulfilled as of December 31, 2016.

He said 20,975 vacancies for Scheduled Castes, 15,874 vacancies for Scheduled Tribes and 20,027 vacancies for Other Backward Classes have been filled up during the period April 1, 2012 to December 31, 2016.

“As per information provided by 10 major ministries and departments including Public Sector Banks/Financial Institutions, Central Public Sector Undertakings etc 28,713 vacancies remained unfilled as on December 31, 2016, which comes to about 31 per cent of 92,589 backlog vacancies, reserved for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes,” Singh said.

He said that these 10 ministries and departments have been requested to take expeditious action with regard to the unfilled reserved backlog vacancies.

On the recruitment of minority community in central government jobs, he said according to the data received from 79 ministries and departments for the year 2014-15, 18,822 employees (8.56 per cent) were recruited from minority communities in Government services and PSUs.

The data, from 44 ministries and departments for the year 2015-16, shows the recruitment from minority community dipped to 2,851 employees (7.5 per cent).

“The posts sanctioned in Government ministries and departments are required to be filled as per the recruitment rules as and when vacancies arise,” he said.

The minister said that filling up of posts is a continuous process depending on the vacancies arising across ministries and departments during the years and action calenders of the recruitment agencies.

He said that in this regard all ministries and departments have been requested to take advance action for reporting vacancy position with respect to direct recruitment posts to recruitment agencies such as Union Public Service Commission and Staff Selection Commission etc.

Singh said ministries and departments have also been requested for timely convening of the departmental promotion committee meeting for filling up of promotional posts.

On the issue of vacancies for reserved category, the Minister said, “The Government had constituted a committee under the Chairmanship of the then Secretary, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment to make an analysis of the reasons for non-filling up of reserved vacancies and to suggest remedial measures.”

He said various ministries and departments have constituted in-house committee and initiated action for filling up of reserved vacancies.

“Department of Personnel and Training monitors the progress in filling up of reserved category vacancies for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes with 10 Ministries and Departments having majority of the employees in Central Government. Six meetings were held in this regard,” he said.

