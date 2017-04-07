Dire need to avoid train accidents involving animals: SureshPrabhu

Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu. (Source: Express File Photo) Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu. (Source: Express File Photo)

There is a dire need to avoid train accidents involving animals, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said today. “It is a very painful thing to see an animal die because of a speeding train or a car,” Prabha said.

He said he had recently held a meeting with the Chief Minister of Assam because of the issues related to elephants in the state. There have been several train accidents in the past in Assam in which a large number of elephants were killed while crossing the tracks.

Prabhu said there was a Supreme Court judgement in this regard which his ministry would definitely follow. The Railway Minister said he was in favour of taking even more measures to protect animals.

