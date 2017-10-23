Sustained dialogue on Kashmir: Omar Abdullah says defeat of those who see force as solution

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah (Express File Photo) Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah (Express File Photo)

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday welcomed Centre’s decision to initiate dialogues with stakeholders in Kashmir saying he would “keep an open mind” to see its results. However, the former chief minister asserted that the latest decision is a “resounding defeat” for the government, which had resorted to using force in the valley in the past.

“Centre announces an interlocutor to engage with stake holders in J&K. Will keep an open mind & wait to see results of the dialogue process,” Abdullah tweeted.

Centre announces an interlocutor to engage with stake holders in J&K. Will keep an open mind & wait to see results of the dialogue process. http://t.co/OxzD0FwkmJ — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 23, 2017

He, however, added, “The acceptance of the political nature of the #Kashmir issue is a resounding defeat of those who could only see use of force as a solution.”

The acceptance of the political nature of the #Kashmir issue is a resounding defeat of those who could only see use of force as a solution. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 23, 2017

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh announced that the government has decided to start a sustained dialogue on Kashmir. Former Intelligence Bureau director Dineshwar Sharma has been appointed as the representative of the government to initiate dialogue in the insurgency-hit state, the Union Home Minister said.

Replying to a tweet by office of the home minister, which said that the sustained dialogue would help in understanding the legitimate aspirations of the people of the state, Abdullah said that ““legitimate aspirations” of people of J&K was an interesting formulation. “The “legitimate aspirations” of people of J&K is an interesting formulation. Who gets to decide what is legitimate?,” he tweeted.

The “legitimate aspirations” of people of J&K is an interesting formulation. Who gets to decide what is legitimate? http://t.co/Qa97vrntuh — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 23, 2017

The former chief minister also wondered whether the dialogue would suspend ongoing investigations by the NIA on Hurriyat leaders. “What does this mean for the NIA investigation in J&K? Will investigation be suspended to facilitate dialogue with detained Hurriyat leaders,” Abdullah tweeted.

What does this mean for the NIA investigation in J&K? Will investigation be suspended to facilitate dialogue with detained Hurriyat leaders? http://t.co/zcNYVu7lso — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 23, 2017

Ending his series of tweets on the matter, Abdullah said that one can’t get everything and for now, the people of the state will take what they can get.

One can’t get everything so for now we’ll take what we can get. More important than the person is the mandate & absence of pre-conditions. http://t.co/DWmRbeaine — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 23, 2017

Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti also welcomed the Centre’s move and said that dialogue was the “necessity of the hour” and the only way to go forward to find a solution to the Kashmir issue.

Dialogue is a necessity of the hour and the only way to go forward. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 23, 2017

Welcome the initiative of Union Government, appointing an interlocutor for leading a sustained dialogue with stakeholders in Jammu & Kashmir. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 23, 2017

“Welcome the initiative of Union Government, appointing an interlocutor for leading a sustained dialogue with stakeholders in Jammu & Kashmir,” Mufti tweeted.

