Latest News
  • Sustained dialogue on Kashmir: Omar Abdullah says defeat of those who see force as solution

Sustained dialogue on Kashmir: Omar Abdullah says defeat of those who see force as solution

Abdullah took to his twitter handle and wrote: "The acceptance of the political nature of the #Kashmir issue is a resounding defeat of those who could only see use of force as a solution."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 23, 2017 5:35 pm
rajnath singh, omar abdullah, kashmir crisis, kashmir issue, dineshwar sharma, rajnath singh press conference, ex-ib director as govt representative, india, pakistan, india pakistan kashmir, hurriyat, militants, kashmir terrorists, india news, indian express Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah (Express File Photo)
Related News

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday welcomed Centre’s decision to initiate dialogues with stakeholders in Kashmir saying he would “keep an open mind” to see its results. However, the former chief minister asserted that the latest decision is a “resounding defeat” for the government, which had resorted to using force in the valley in the past.

“Centre announces an interlocutor to engage with stake holders in J&K. Will keep an open mind & wait to see results of the dialogue process,” Abdullah tweeted.

He, however, added, “The acceptance of the political nature of the #Kashmir issue is a resounding defeat of those who could only see use of force as a solution.”

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh announced that the government has decided to start a sustained dialogue on Kashmir. Former Intelligence Bureau director Dineshwar Sharma has been appointed as the representative of the government to initiate dialogue in the insurgency-hit state, the Union Home Minister said.

Replying to a tweet by office of the home minister, which said that the sustained dialogue would help in understanding the legitimate aspirations of the people of the state, Abdullah said that ““legitimate aspirations” of people of J&K was an interesting formulation. “The “legitimate aspirations” of people of J&K is an interesting formulation. Who gets to decide what is legitimate?,” he tweeted.

The former chief minister also wondered whether the dialogue would suspend ongoing investigations by the NIA on Hurriyat leaders. “What does this mean for the NIA investigation in J&K? Will investigation be suspended to facilitate dialogue with detained Hurriyat leaders,” Abdullah tweeted.

Ending his series of tweets on the matter, Abdullah said that one can’t get everything and for now, the people of the state will take what they can get.

Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti also welcomed the Centre’s move and said that dialogue was the “necessity of the hour” and the only way to go forward to find a solution to the Kashmir issue.

“Welcome the initiative of Union Government, appointing an interlocutor for leading a sustained dialogue with stakeholders in Jammu & Kashmir,” Mufti tweeted.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Oct 23: Latest News