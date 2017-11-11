Dineshwar Sharma on Hurriyat boycott: Will visit again

Centre’s special representative for Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma on his way for a meeting with various delegations in Jammu on Friday. (PTI Photo) Centre’s special representative for Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma on his way for a meeting with various delegations in Jammu on Friday. (PTI Photo)

While Hurriyat Conference has rejected the dialogue initiative, the Centre’s special representative to Jammu and Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma indicated on Friday that he was optimistic about such a meeting in the future. “It has been my first visit. I am going to visit Jammu and Kashmir again and again,’’ he said on Friday when asked about Hurriyat leaders not meeting him. Asked what if they don’t meet him next time too, he said, “Dekha Jayega (We will see).’’ To another question as to whether Hurriyat was a stakeholder in the talks, he said all Indian nationals in J&K were stakeholders and added that the talks with various delegations in the Valley and Jammu in the past five days had been fruitful.

Earlier in the day, Sharma met various delegations and almost all of them unanimously demanded abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A of the Constitution, grant of permanent resident status to West Pakistan refugees, final settlement of compensation to displaced persons from PoK, deportation of Rohingya from Jammu, equitable treatment to all the three regions of the state and empowerment of the Jammu region, among others. Among those who met him Friday were delegations from Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, VHP and Jammu Bar Association.

