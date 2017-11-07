Dineshwar Sharma begins Kashmir talks, meets 13 delegations on Day 1

Dineshwar Sharma arrives in Srinagar Monday. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) Dineshwar Sharma arrives in Srinagar Monday. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

On the first day of his visit to Kashmir on Monday, the Centre’s special representative to J&K Dineshwar Sharma met about 40 people from 13 delegations at Hari Niwas in Srinagar amid tight security.

The first delegation he met was from Gujjar-Bakerwal Conference, who took up the demand of reservation for their community. Thereafter, a youth delegation met the former IB chief and emphasised that the youth of Kashmir were being attacked “within and outside the state”.

On Tuesday, Sharma is expected to meet approximately 80 people from different delegations.

At least three political leaders are expected to meet Sharma on Wednesday — CPM’s M Y Tarigami, former minister and Democratic Party Nationalist leader Ghulam Hassan Mir and People’s Democratic Front chief Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen. “The meeting will take place at my residence,” Tarigami told The Indian Express.

CM Mehbooba Mufti tweeted on Monday: “The hope of resolution via dialogue has been rekindled in J&K.”

National Conference president and Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah, on the other hand, said at a rally at Keran in north Kashmir, “Autonomy to both sides of the erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir is the only viable solution to the decades-old problem.”

State Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir told The Indian Express, “Different people in BJP are speaking in different voices. They have to clear the perception.” He said the party has received an invite from Sharma and will decide on Tuesday the time and venue for the meeting.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Dr Nirmal Singh said that those who “do not cooperate” with Sharma will “expose themselves”. Asked about Hurriyat’s decision to boycott the dialogue process, he told reporters, “All who sincerely want peace to return shall cooperate honestly instead of making such statements. Those who do not cooperate will expose themselves.’’

Cross-LoC bus service resumes

Chakkan Da Bagh: After being suspended for four months, the Poonch-Rawalakote bus service across the LoC was resumed on Monday with 20 passengers from PoK crossing over to the Indian side through Chakkan Da Bagh crossing. Officials said that trade across the LoC, which was suspended with the bus service, will resume on Tuesday. ENS

