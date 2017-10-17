Dinakaran seeks Election Commission nod for cross-examination

T T V Dinakaran T T V Dinakaran

The T T V Dinakaran faction of the AIADMK told the Election Commission on Monday that many of the affidavits filed by the E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam camps, which are now merged, claiming majority support for them in the party are forged and obtained under duress.

It also asked the poll panel to allow it to cross-examine the other side.

Earlier, the apex court disposed of a petition filed by Dinakaran, challenging a Madras High Court order asking the EC to decide on the dispute between his faction and the EPS-OPS camp over control of the party and its symbol by October 31.

