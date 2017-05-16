Dinakaran seeks copy of CD in EC bribery case

TTV Dinakaran (File Photo) TTV Dinakaran (File Photo)

AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran on Monday sought in court the copy of a CD which contains recordings of purported phone conversations between him and his co-accused in the Election Commission bribery case. This comes in the wake of Delhi Police’s plea, seeking Dinakaran’s consent for taking voice samples. Dinakaran is currently in judicial custody.

Special Judge Poonam Chaudhry listed the police’s plea seeking voice samples of Dinakaran and alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrashekar for arguments on May 18. The court would also hear the bail plea of Dinakaran’s aide Mallikarjuna that day.

Dinakaran, his aide Mallikarjuna and alleged hawala operator Nathu Singh were produced before the court through video conferencing, as the court extended their judicial custody till May 29.

Earlier, Chandrashekar refused to give consent for voice samples, citing Supreme Court and high court judgments.

