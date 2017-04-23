Dinakaran quizzed by cops in EC bribery case

DELHI POLICE’S Crime Branch on Saturday questioned AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran in connection with a case of alleged attempt to bribe an Election Commission (EC) official to retain the party’s ‘two leaves’ poll symbol and the consequent money trail. He was questioned at the inter-state cell of the Crime Branch in Chanakyapuri here. Sources said Dinakaran, who was questioned until late evening, has been asked to come for further questioning on Sunday.

On Wednesday, a Crime Branch team led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police had gone to Chennai to serve a notice on Dinakaran in the alleged bribery case. Last week, the police had arrested an alleged middleman named Sukesh Chandrasekhar from a Delhi hotel and recovered 1.3 crore and two luxury car from him.

The police had claimed that Chandrasekhar was to transfer the Rs 50 crore said to be involved in the deal. Dinakaran had denied all charges and stated that he did not know Chandrasekhar. After reaching Delhi’s IGI Airport, Dinakaran, a nephew of Sasikala, told the media that he “came to Delhi to join the probe”. Around 3 pm, he reached the inter-state cell.

Crime Branch officials barred the media from entering the premises. Sources said the interrogators questioned the AIADMK leader about his purported telephone conversation with Chandrasekhar. Dinakaran’s personal assistant was also taken to the ISC office and questioned about whether he knew Chandrasekhar, they said. According to sources, investigators are in the process of checking call data of Dinakaran’s phone and may collect his voice sample as part of further probe.

