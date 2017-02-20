Dinakaran meets Sasikala in prison

AIADMK Deputy General Secretary T T V Dinakaran today met his aunt and party chief V K Sasikala at the central prison. AIADMK Deputy General Secretary T T V Dinakaran today met his aunt and party chief V K Sasikala at the central prison.

AIADMK Deputy General Secretary T T V Dinakaran today met his aunt and party chief V K Sasikala at the central prison here, where she is serving her term in the disproportionate assets case. “Yes, Dinakaran came around 4.50 PM and met Sasikala for about half-an-hour in the prison,” Superintendent of Prisons Krishnaiah told PTI here.

Dinakaran met Sasikala for the first time after her loyalist E K Palaniswami won the vote of confidence in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on February 18 and was sworn in as the Chief Minister.

Palaniswami got 122 votes in favour and 11 against after the eviction of principal opposition DMK and protest walkout by its allies, who together have 98 legislators in the 234-member House.

Sasikala and co-accused Ellavarasi and her another nephew V N Sudhakaran were lodged in the prison on February 15, after she surrendered in the trial court here following their conviction by the Supreme Court in the disproportionate assets case.

They have been sentenced to four years imprisonment.

Dinakaran along with S Venkatesan, another relative of Sasikala, were allowed to re-join AIADMK on February 15, six years after their expulsion by her predecessor Jayalalithaa.

Before proceeding here to surrender in the trial court, Sasikala had appointed Dinakaran as Deputy General Secretary of AIADMK.