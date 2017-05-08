Dinakaran case judge says she got call demanding bail for ‘middleman’

Sukesh Chandrasekhar was arrested in Delhi last month. Sukesh Chandrasekhar was arrested in Delhi last month.

A Delhi special court judge hearing the Dinakaran bribery case has alleged that she got a call from an unknown person who, posing as a Supreme Court judge, told her to grant bail to the AIADMK leader’s associate Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Delhi Police sources said Special Judge Poonam Chaudhary got the call on April 28, about an hour before she heard his case. Sukesh was produced before Chaudhary after the phone call and remanded in judicial custody till May 12.

The police have registered a case against unknown persons on the direction of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Tis Hazari Courts. AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran and his associate Sukesh face the charge of trying to bribe an Election Commission official in order to obtain the party’s official symbol for a Tamil Nadu Assembly bypoll. Sukesh was allegedly the middleman in the bribery attempt. The election was eventually not held.

Both Dinakaran and Sukesh are behind bars now.

“Around 1 pm, when she was in her chamber, she (the Special Judge) received a call on her landline. A caller claiming to be the personal secretary of a Supreme Court judge told her that the judge wanted to speak to her. An alleged impersonator then told her he was calling her on the behalf of the ‘Home Ministry Collegium’ and told her there is a matter in her court related to the accused Sukesh. He directed her to immediately release him on bail or face career repercussions,” a source added.

The caller allegedly gave the special judge a mobile number —999****732 — of the Supreme Court judge’s supposed personal secretary, Hanumant Prasad, asking her to call on this number in the future. The special judge put down the phone after saying no to him, the source added.

“She (the special judge) later checked her cellphone and found several missed calls from the number she had been given. She immediately made calls to the Supreme Court and contacted the judge. She informed him about the threat calls. The Supreme Court judge denied that any call went to her from his office. He also told her that there was no Hanumant Prasad in his office,” the source said.

Delhi Police have filed a case under sections 170 (impersonating a public servant), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) and 34 of the IPC. “The police have started… scanning the call records of the complainant to get some leads,” the source added.

A second-year law student was arrested by Delhi Police’s special cell from Lucknow last month for allegedly impersonating the same Supreme Court judge and seeking a favour from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office after making a call to R N Pandey, Principal Secretary (Law), UP. The caller asked Pandey to appoint his college lecturer as a government law officer in Allahabad High Court.

