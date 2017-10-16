Dinakaran prepares to bring forgery charge against EPS-OPS camp

AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran

The battle between T T V Dinakaran and the united OPS and EPS camps in the AIADMK over control of the party and its symbol could take a new twist Monday as the Dinakaran faction is preparing to argue before the Election Commission that the OPS-EPS factions had forged signatures to claim the support of party legislators and leaders.

Sources said the Dinakaran faction is likely to hand over in a sealed envelope the names of leaders “who have categorically stated that that they have never signed the affidavits in September”.

The Election Commission had on September 21 asked the parties in the case to file fresh submissions and affidavits to show support of MLAs and members of the general council and the central executive committee of the party.

Sources said the Dinakaran faction is likely to argue before the EC that the affidavits submitted by the OPS-EPS camps were also obtained by undue influence, force and coercion. Dinakaran would urge the poll panel to not rely upon the affidavits that lay claim to the election symbol of the AIADMK.

The Dinakaran faction is likely to ask the commission to reject the affidavits and initiate proceedings under appropriate sections of the IPC and the criminal procedure code against Chief Minister E K Palaniswami and deputy CM O Panneerselvam, among others.

Sources said the Dinakaran faction may also produce witnesses who were allegedly threatened and unduly influenced by the OPS and EPS camps to secure the alleged false affidavits.

At the last hearing on October 6, the united OPS and EPS camps had told the Election Commission that around 95 per cent of the party is with them and urged the poll panel to recognise them as the real AIADMK.

