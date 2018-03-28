Dilution of SC/ST Act: RLSP chief asks PM Modi to step in

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha

A DAY after the LJP, an ally of the BJP-led government at the Centre, filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against the decision to dilute stringent provisions under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, another NDA member Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) on Tuesday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in the matter and appealed that the government should file a review petition in the Supreme Court against the order.

The RLSP also demanded that the Prime Minister should call an all-party meeting to discuss the issue.

In its letter to the Prime Minister, RLSP national president and Union Minister of State for HRD Upendra Kushwaha said there was resentment among SCs and STs across the country against the court order. Kushwaha said that the matter was serious and it will impact the deprived sections of society because arrest of the accused under the Act will become tougher after implementation of the order.

Kushwaha said the RLSP believes that it will become difficult for the socially and economically weak SCs and STs to get justice. “Hence, the RLSP demands that you immediately intervene in the matter and request that the government must file a review petition in Supreme Court against that order,” he wrote.

