Dilsukhnagar blasts: Convicts to appeal against death penalty

Indian Mujahideen co-founder Yasin Bhatkal and four others, who were convicted in the Dilsukhnagar blasts case, will file an appeal in the High Court against the death penalty awarded to them, their advocate said on Tuesday.

“I have received instructions from the five and their relatives to file an appeal before the High Court. I am in the process of doing that,’’ advocate Ramaswamy Mahadevan said. The death penalty order is also being submitted to the High Court, which has to confirm it.