Dilip Ghosh lied about educational qualification in poll affidavit: BJP state committee leader

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. (File Photo) West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. (File Photo)

An RTI response, furnished by former BJP state committee leader Ashok Sarkar, said that state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh “did not pass” diploma in Engineering and Technology from Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar Polytechnic in Jhargram.

With the reponse in hand, Sarkar, a former BJP leader, maintained that his allegation that Ghosh had been lying about his educational credentials in his affidavit furnished for the state Assembly elections, has proved to be true.

Sarkar said that he would approach the Election Commission and the Speaker in this connection. “If no one takes action, I will approach the court,” he said.

“As per our office record, Sri Dilip Ghosh, son of Late Bhulanath Ghosh…did not pass the Diploma in Engineering/Technology from this institute, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar Polytechnic by name, since 1975 to 1990”, as per the RTI reply.

The RTI application filed by Sarkar says Dilip Ghosh “has claimed of passing diploma from Jhargram Polytechnic college which was challenged, subsequently he then confirmed that he has passed from your institute that is Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar Polytechnic”.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sarkar said that, “People who have joined from the Congress and Left are becoming office bearers in the party, while older workers are being treated badly. The BJP constitution says you need to serve at least 9 years as an active member before you can be made state vice-president. Ghosh is openly flouting party norms.”

Ghosh, meanwhile, refused to respond to the allegations.

“I have no reason to respond to these allegations. He (Sarkar) had been doing this for a while, giving me free publicity. But, if he wants to approach the court, the option is open to him and I will accordingly respond then,” Ghosh said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now