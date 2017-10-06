Dilip Ghosh heckling: BJP demands arrest, CM’s statement

BJP supporters shouted slogans seeking “restoration of democracy” in the state, and later staged a sit-in protest on the busy stretch. (File photo) BJP supporters shouted slogans seeking “restoration of democracy” in the state, and later staged a sit-in protest on the busy stretch. (File photo)

The BJP on Friday took out a rally in south Kolkata, demanding immediate arrest of the people involved in the heckling of state party chief Dilip Ghosh in Darjeeling on October 5.

The rally led by BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha called for a statement from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the incident.

Effigies of Banerjee were also burnt in the rally on Hazra road near the CM’s residence.

BJP supporters shouted slogans seeking “restoration of democracy” in the state, and later staged a sit-in protest on the busy stretch.

Ghosh was heckled yesterday by a group of people who asked the saffron leaders visiting Darjeeling to leave immediately, leading to chaos at the venue of a party meeting and its cancellation.

Two persons were arrested today for their alleged involvement in the incident, police said.

