FIR against West Bengal BJP chief over taking out rally with swords

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File Photo) West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File Photo)

An FIR was on Thursday registered against West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh for leading a rally with swords on the occasion of Ram Navami in Kharagpur on Wednesday. Police said they lodged the FIR based on complaints filed by local residents in Kharagpur. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warned the BJP of legal repercussions for carrying arms in processions on Wednesday and said law will take its course against such people. “There will be no ABCD … All are equal,” she said.

“Taking out a procession with deadly weapons is illegal. We are taking appropriate legal action on police complaints filed over the issue. Law will take its own course. We are keeping a close watch on the situation,” ADG (law and order) Anuj Sharma told PTI. Reacting to it, Ghosh accused the state government of pursuing “vendetta politics” and sought to know what the government did when weapons were openly displayed during Muharram processions.

“The state can file as many cases as it wants to. I have no regrets. What were the police and administration doing when arms were openly brandished during Muharram processions? At that time they didn’t bother to lodge any case as it might disturb the vote bank of TMC,” an unapologetic Ghosh said. The Kolkata police has filed three suo moto cases against three organizing committees for taking out armed marches on Ram Navami.

“We have started suo moto cases against three committees of Posta, Entally and Bhawanipore areas for taking out rallies with arms without prior permission from us. Norms were not followed,” a senior Kolkata police official said. Over 200 processions were taken out across West Bengal yesterday under the banner of Rama Navami Udjapan Samity to “unite the Hindus” against what they called “growing jihadi activities” in the state.

People, including students and minors were seen participating with swords and knives in some of the processions.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now