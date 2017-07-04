Dileep, friend Nadirshah likely to seek anticipatory bail as video nails main accused

While there are suggestions that Dileep and Nadirshah will be questioned again today, there is a possibility that his wife Kavya and mother will also be questioned in the case. (Picture Source: ieMalayalam) While there are suggestions that Dileep and Nadirshah will be questioned again today, there is a possibility that his wife Kavya and mother will also be questioned in the case. (Picture Source: ieMalayalam)

Actor Dileep and his friend Nadirshah, who are under a cloud in the Kerala actress abduction case, will be approaching the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail, it is learnt. The two, who were subjected to sustained interrogation last week, are likely to be questioned again soon.

Meanwhile, the police have confirmed the authenticity of a video which apparently shows the prime accused Pulsar Suni attacking the actress in a movie vehicle. The two-and-half minute clip apparently shows him trying to sexually assault her. The police is considering this as clinching evidence against the accused as his DNA has already been recovered from the clothes worn by the actress that day.

The police team investigating the case have already searched Kavya’s house as well as a textile shop owned by her.

The probe team has also secured phone records that seem to suggest that Pulsar Suni called Nadirshah at least thrice from jail. One of these calls lasted about eight minutes. Among the four numbers he called from jail is one belonging to Dileep’s manager Appunni.

