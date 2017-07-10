Dileep arrested in Kerala actress abduction case

Dileep has been arrested after another round of interrogation, reports said Dileep has been arrested after another round of interrogation, reports said

Prominent Malayalam actor Dileep was arrested on Monday in connection with the conspiracy behind the case pertaining to the abduction and sexual assault of a leading actress in February this year. Last week, the police had questioned Dileep and film director Nadirsha for 13 hours in connection with the probe. Subsequently, police had raided a business premises of his wife Kavya Madhavan.

The police said they took Dileep into custody on Monday morning and his arrest was recorded in the evening. Conspiracy behind the attack was hatched several years back and it was in the second attempt that the actress was attacked in the late night of February 19 in a moving car near Kochi.

The police had charge-sheeted the supari gang, which had attacked the actress, in April this year. Last month, the police reopened the conspiracy behind the attack following the expose of a letter purportedly written by the gang leader Sunil Kumar alias Pulsar Suni to Dileep seeking financial aid. In the meantime, Dileep too had complained to police that he was being blackmailed by Sunil Kumar seeking money.

During the probe into the conspiracy, Dileep had maintained that he was not linked to the attack on the actress. The Association of Malayalam Movies Artists (AMMA) had rallied behind the beleaguered actor, who is a leading actor in the film industry.

