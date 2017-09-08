Digvijaya Singh triggers row, posts profanity-laced tweet on PM Modi, followers

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday sought to clarify his stance after his Twitter post slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his followers courted controversy for containing derogatory language. “I have clearly said it (pic) is not mine, disowned it,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. His Twitter post comes a time when PM Modi is being criticised for following some twitter accounts accused of making objectionable comments over journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder.

Taking an apparent dig at PM Modi and his followers, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister posted a meme on the social media, which had a picture of the prime minister carrying sentences of abusive humour. “Mere do achievements 1.) Bhakton ko Ch** banaya 2.) Ch*** ko Bhakt banaya,” read the post, which has now been deleted.

A screenshot of the post which was posted by Digvijaya Singh on Twitter. A screenshot of the post which was posted by Digvijaya Singh on Twitter.

Singh, however, had added a caveat while posting his tweet, saying, “Not mine but couldn’t help posting it. My apologies to the person concerned. He is the best in the art of fooling!”

Reacting on the controversy surrounding the abusive meme against PM Modi, Singh said the only words he said were,”He is the best in the art of fooling.”

Taking umbrage at the post, BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said on Twitter, “Congress & Digvijaya Singh have broken all norms of decency in public life. Insulting the PM of Bharat is equivalent to insulting the nation.”

