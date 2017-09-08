Digvijaya Singh triggers row, posts profanity-laced tweet on PM Modi, followers

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday sought to clarify his stance after his Twitter post slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his followers courted controversy for containing derogatory language. “I have clearly said it (pic) is not mine, disowned it,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. His Twitter post comes a time when PM Modi is being criticised for following some twitter accounts accused of making objectionable comments over journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder.
Taking an apparent dig at PM Modi and his followers, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister posted a meme on the social media, which had a picture of the prime minister carrying sentences of abusive humour. “Mere do achievements 1.) Bhakton ko Ch** banaya 2.) Ch*** ko Bhakt banaya,” read the post, which has now been deleted.
Singh, however, had added a caveat while posting his tweet, saying, “Not mine but couldn’t help posting it. My apologies to the person concerned. He is the best in the art of fooling!”
Reacting on the controversy surrounding the abusive meme against PM Modi, Singh said the only words he said were,”He is the best in the art of fooling.”
Taking umbrage at the post, BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said on Twitter, “Congress & Digvijaya Singh have broken all norms of decency in public life. Insulting the PM of Bharat is equivalent to insulting the nation.”
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Sep 8, 2017 at 4:47 pmWhy is the BJP surprised? If the Gandhi can make all kinds of statements why can't the partymen follow suit, Pathetic level of comment,Reply
- Sep 8, 2017 at 4:45 pmPoor Doggy, he forgets he will also be investigated for supporting Osama Ji and Hafiz Saheb. He is true terrorist supporter and a genuine hater for the majority of Indians. He hate the rest of India like a Rabid Dog. Doggy go and get the bone from the Nehru family. Chew it but don't bite it. Good Doggy Good!Reply
- Sep 8, 2017 at 4:39 pmThe fool is saying this is really an PITY and that too he needs women of his daughter's age to be alongside with him says who is "B" and let us just ignore the stupidity which was done to please his masters for his own survival !!!Reply
- Sep 8, 2017 at 4:36 pmसाऱ्या जगाला आयसिस ची भीती आहे !! आणि आयसिस कुठल्या धर्मातून पैदा होत आहेत तेही चांगलेच ठाऊक आहे..!! आयसिस म्हणजे काही आर.एस.एस. नव्हे?? तेंव्ह ढोंगी सेक्युलर लोकांनी वेड पांघरून पेडगावला जाऊ नये? अतिशहाणे सेक्युलर?नेहरू-आंबेडकर यांचे हातून कळत-नकळत गम्भीर घोड-चूक झाली आहे?साधा समान नागरी कायदा नाही? त्यांचे कायदे उलटे करण्याची वेळ अली आहे. पुढील ७० वर्षे मुस्लिमाना १-पत्नी कायदा आणि हिंदूंना २-शादी तलाक!! चीनचा कुटुंब कायदा मुस्लिम बंधूंना लावा:१-कुटुंब-२मुळे!! त्याची प्रगती होईल!! भरभराट होईल!! आयसिस आपोआप कमी होतील!!Reply