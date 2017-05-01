Digvijaya Singh accuses Telangana police of encouraging Muslim youths to join IS, triggers row

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon ) Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon )

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday set off a controversy when he accused Telangana police of radicalising Muslim youths and encouraging them to join the Islamic State by setting up a “bogus” website of the terror group. Singh, who was recently relieved of his duty as the party’s in-charge of Goa and Karnataka, also accused the state police of “trapping Muslim youths in becoming ISIS modules by posting inflammatory information”.

In a series of tweets, Singh further asked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that whether he had given the nod for the state police “to trap Muslim youths and encourage them to join the IS”. “If he has then shouldn’t he own the responsibility and resign? If he hasn’t then shouldn’t he enquire and punish those who are responsible for committing such a heinous crime,” he wrote on Twitter.

Telangana Police has set up a bogus ISIS site which is radicalising Muslim Youths and encouraging them to become ISIS Modules. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) May 1, 2017

Is It Ethical ? Is it Moral ? Has KCR authorised Telangana Police to trap Muslim Youths and encourage them to join ISIS ? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) May 1, 2017

He also alleged that Madhya Pradesh police arrested the accused in Shajapur train blast on March 8 only after receiving inputs from Telangana police. “It also resulted in Saifullaha encounter in Kanpur the same day,” he added.

Describing Singh’s comments as “utterly irresponsible”, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao demanded that he should give unconditional apology to Telangana Police.

Reacting to Singh’s remarks, Telangana DGP Anurag Sharma said the Congress leader’s comments would demoralise the police force and that it would lower the image of personnel engaged in fighting anti-national forces. “Unfounded allegations from a senior, responsible leader will lower the morale and image of police engaged in fighting anti-national forces,” Sharma said.

