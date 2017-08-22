Digvijaya Singh slams Centre, Congress response more guarded

Digvijay Singh (Express) Digvijay Singh (Express)

While the Congress officially reacted in a guarded manner on the bail for Lt Col Prasad Purohit, only asking why the government is giving extensions to the tenure of the NIA chief, party general secretary Digvijaya Singh alleged that the NDA government is protecting all accused connected with the RSS in blast cases.

Soon after the Supreme Court granted bail to Purohit, Digvijaya Singh said it was expected, as the Central government is protecting the accused connected with RSS. Hours later, at the official party briefing, senior leader Manish Tewari was guarded when asked about the role of the NIA in the probe. “With regard to the NIA, we are not in the business of extrapolating or speculating about motives,” he said.

“There is a chargesheet which has been filed… The matter is under adjudication, and a trial court will determine guilt or innocence,” he said. “Whether NIA is fulfilling its responsibility, or whether it is weakening the case, the matter is before the trial court. And if anybody feels that things are not proceeding in accordance with the law, then those people…they have knock on the doors of the apex court.”

About the NIA chief’s tenure, Tewari said: “It is surprising this government has not been able to find a single competent officer to head the NIA…these repeated extensions have been frowned upon by the Supreme Court.” ENS

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App