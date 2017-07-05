Digvijaya Singh says ‘targeted lynching’ in BJP rule a threat to the country

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (Source: Express) Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (Source: Express)

CONGRESS GENERAL Secretary Digvijaya Singh criticised the BJP-ruled government at the Centre for “failing to keep a check on attempts to destroy the secular fabric of the country”. “Unity in diversity is the biggest strength of our country, but several efforts are being made to destroy it. However, there has been no reaction from the BJP, which indicates that there is a silent approval of the government,” said Singh addressing the media at Congress Bhavan on Tuesday.

He added that, at present, the country is shuffling between two political ideologies: one of which is of peace and non-violence, while the other is of spreading hatred and violence.

“There have been targeted lynching incidents against Muslims, which is a threat to the country. The Prime Minister, for the first time, made a public statement on it (recently), while he is quick to comment on other issues,” said Singh.

He added that the PM should have a 56-inch heart, instead of talking about a 56-inch chest.

Singh said the BJP follows the values of Veer Savarkar, but it should not be forgotten that the leader BJP and RSS follows had opposed the ban on cow slaughter, saying it was not economically feasible for the farmers.

Besides, he added, social networking sites are being used as a tool by the followers of BJP and RSS to spread hatred among the public through fake news.

The Congress leader also hit out at the BJP for not coming up with a single original scheme. “The only thing the BJP is far ahead of the Congress in, is event management and marketing. They had opposed the schemes such as Aadhaar card, MNREGA and GST when the the Congress-led UPA government introduced them, but now they are taking credit for the same,” he said, adding that the implementation of GST is now being referred to as a revolutionary decision by the BJP.

The multi-slab GST, implemented by the government, has failed in other countries, said the Congress leader, adding that the Congress believes in single-slab tax, applied through a simple compliance procedure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pointed out at the objectives behind demonetisation, but it has been proved that none of the objectives were fulfilled, he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App