Digvijaya Singh on Padmaavat protest: Films that hurt religious sentiments shouldn’t be made

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (Express/File Photo) Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (Express/File Photo)

Reacting to the protests over Padmaavat, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday said that films that hurt religious sentiments of people and which are not based on historical facts should not be made. The Sanjay Leela Bansali directed period drama hit screens on Thursday amid violent protests across the country by Karni Sena and other Rajput outfits.

“Films that hurt the sentiments of people of a particular religion or caste and which are not based on historical facts should not be made,” Singh, a former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, told reporters.

Interestingly, Singh’s remark came after party president Rahul Gandhi condemned the violent protests by Karni Sena and attack on a school bus by anti-Padmaavat protesters in Gurugram. “There will never be a cause big enough to justify violence against children. Violence and hatred are the weapons of the weak. The BJP’s use of hatred and violence is setting our entire country on fire,” Gandhi tweeted.

READ | LIVE updates: Protests in several states, fresh pleas in courts after Padmaavat hits screens

Meanwhile, theatre owners in Madhya Pradesh decided not to screen “Padmaavat” even as the state witnessed protests and bandh in several places against the period drama. The state government, however, said it was ready to provide security if the theatre owners wanted to screen the movie.

A delegation of cinema and multiplex owners, under the aegis of the Central Cine Circuit Association (CCCA), met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh and later announced that they would not screen the film as of now.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd