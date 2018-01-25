Digvijaya Singh on Padmaavat protest: Films that hurt religious sentiments shouldn’t be made

Reacting to the protests over Padmaavat, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday said that films that hurt religious sentiments of people and which are not based on historical facts should not be made. The Sanjay Leela Bansali directed period drama hit screens on Thursday amid violent protests across the country by Karni Sena and other Rajput outfits.
“Films that hurt the sentiments of people of a particular religion or caste and which are not based on historical facts should not be made,” Singh, a former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, told reporters.
Interestingly, Singh’s remark came after party president Rahul Gandhi condemned the violent protests by Karni Sena and attack on a school bus by anti-Padmaavat protesters in Gurugram. “There will never be a cause big enough to justify violence against children. Violence and hatred are the weapons of the weak. The BJP’s use of hatred and violence is setting our entire country on fire,” Gandhi tweeted.
Meanwhile, theatre owners in Madhya Pradesh decided not to screen “Padmaavat” even as the state witnessed protests and bandh in several places against the period drama. The state government, however, said it was ready to provide security if the theatre owners wanted to screen the movie.
A delegation of cinema and multiplex owners, under the aegis of the Central Cine Circuit Association (CCCA), met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh and later announced that they would not screen the film as of now.
(With PTI inputs)
- Jan 25, 2018 at 4:42 pmBy this account he should not had born !!Reply
- Jan 25, 2018 at 4:13 pmThis type leaders are indulge the Hippocrates. This is very disappointing, in some state of India, some communal-hooligans are indulged by state government without caring of supreme court"s order. How we can say"India is a big democratic country ?Reply
- Jan 25, 2018 at 4:12 pmMy sentiments got hurt yesterday when my next-door neighbor did not sneeze at the stipulated time-uncouth politicians of yore. preaching equally dimwit people as never before.Reply
- Jan 25, 2018 at 4:11 pmVIOLENCE is not being supported neither is there any intention to indulge in VIOLENCE by when a BOOK- SATANIC VERSES written by UK MUSLIM can be banned in India on the demand of Indian Muslims and a FILM- THE LAST TEMPTATION OF CHRIST- made by a GREEK CHRISTIAN can be banned in India on the demand of Indian Christians, there is no reason why a FILM made in India - PADMAVAT- cannot be banned in India. ............... When such HISTORIC FACTS like Khilji attacking Chithod, Rajput defeat etc are incorporated into story of any FILM, the Bollywood has to be extra careful not to HURT the SENTIMENTS of the PRESENT DAY INDIANS whose ANCESTORS were the VANQUISHED.Reply
