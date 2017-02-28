Digvijaya Singh booked for madrasa tweet

An FIR has been lodged against AICC general secretary Digvijaya Singh for hurting sentiments of Muslims, on the basis of a complaint by Amjed Ullah Khan of Majlis Bachao Teheek, a social organisation.

Khan lodged the complaint on Monday in connection with Singh’s tweet, in which he said madrasas are like schools run by the RSS that spread hatred. Singh has been booked under IPC Section 295 A —deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.