Digvijaya Singh booked for ISIS website remark

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (Express/File Photo) Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (Express/File Photo)

AICC general secretary Digvijaya Singh was booked on Thursday for his tweets accusing the Telangana Police of running a “bogus” ISIS website to encourage Muslim youths to form ISIS modules. An FIR was registered at the Jubilee Hills Police Station after a Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) supporter lodged a complaint in this regard.

SHO Venkat Reddy said Singh has been booked under IPC sections 505 (1) (a) and (b) (making statement to cause fear or alarm among public) and 505 (2) (making statement causing feelings of enmity, hatred). “We will take legal opinion before taking any action,’’ Inspector Reddy said.

Singh, in-charge of Congress affairs in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, triggered a row earlier this week when, in a series of tweets, he accused Telangana Police of running a fake website to trap Muslim youths.

“Telangana police has set up a bogus ISIS site which is radicalising Muslim youths and encouraging them to become ISIS modules,” Singh tweeted on May 1.

