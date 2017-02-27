Digvijaya Singh booked for hurting religious feelings

Digvijay Singh, senior Congress leader (File Photo) Digvijay Singh, senior Congress leader (File Photo)

AICC general secretary Digvijaya Singh was booked by police in Hyderabad on Monday over his alleged post about the madrassas (seminaries) and the RSS-run Saraswati Sishu Mandirs. Police registered the case under section 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of IPC against the Congress leader.

Watch what else is making news:

In his post on a social networking site on February 22, Singh allegedly equated the schools run by the madrssas and RSS, saying that both spread “hatred”. A complaint in this regard was lodged by Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan, said Dabeerpura police inspector C Venkanna Naik. “We have registered a case under section 295 A of IPC and are investigating,” the officer told PTI.