Case against Digvijaya Singh for ‘ISIS’ remark on Telangana police

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (Source: Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran/File) Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (Source: Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran/File)

A case has been registered against Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh booked for his comment accusing Telangana police of radicalising Muslim youth by setting up fake ISIS site, news agency ANI reported.

Digvijaya Singh had on Monday alleged that the Telangana police has set up a ‘bogus’ Islamic State website to radicalise Muslim youth and encourage them to join the outfit. Singh had tweeted out saying “Telangana Police has set up a bogus ISIS site which is radicalizing Muslim youths and encouraging them to become ISIS modules.”

Telangana Police has set up a bogus ISIS site which is radicalising Muslim Youths and encouraging them to become ISIS Modules. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) May 1, 2017

Is It Ethical ? Is it Moral ? Has KCR authorised Telangana Police to trap Muslim Youths and encourage them to join ISIS ? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) May 1, 2017

His comment had evoked sharp reactions from the government which sought unconditional apology from Singh. However, the Congress denied knowledge of any such comment on part of its senior member. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said, “I have not analysed his remarks. The Congress does not have any such information. Respectable Digvijaya Singh is a responsible and experienced politician. Telangana police and government should not reject such issues outright and should instead collect information about it. And if it is true, it is a serious issue and the government should go to the root of it.”

Telangana DGP Anurag Sharma had responded to the allegation saying, “Accusations like this from a senior leader demoralise and spoil the image of police, which is engaged in countering anti-national forces.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd