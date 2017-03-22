Digvijaya motion on Goa under consideration of Rajya Sabha chair

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (Source: File Photo) Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (Source: File Photo)

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s substantive motion on the conduct of the Goa governor is under “serious consideration” of Rajya Sabha chairman Hamid Ansari, deputy chairman P J Kurien said Tuesday. Singh sought to know the decision on his notice, given after rejection of his earlier notice under rule 267 seeking suspension of business to discuss conduct of the governor in not inviting the single largest party to form the government.

“There are some formalities to be completed. After formalities are completed, you will be informed. It is not rejected,” Kurien said. “There are certain formalities,” Kurien said. “It is not an ordinary discussion… it is not a simple short duration or a calling attention… it is a substantive motion. The chairman has to apply his mind.”

Ban EVMs: Maya

BSP chief Mayawati, meanwhile, demanded a law to scrap the use of EVMs. Raising the issue, she said the results of the elections in UP and Uttarakhand were “not a verdict of people but a verdict of EVMs”. She said her party has given a notice under rule 267 seeking suspension of business to take up the issue. Kurien said he was not allowing the notice as a short duration discussion on electoral reforms is scheduled and these points could be raise then. Mayawati alleged that votes cast for her party were credited to the BJP by faulty or tampered EVMs. “If your conscience is so clear, why not call for elections (again) using paper ballot,” she said amid slogan shouting by treasury benches.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now