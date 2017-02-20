TRS Government has failed to implement pre-poll promises: Congress

Coming down heavily on the TRS administration in Telangana, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Monday alleged the Government has failed to implement its election promises, including farm loan waiver and two bedroom houses for the poor. (Representational Image) Coming down heavily on the TRS administration in Telangana, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Monday alleged the Government has failed to implement its election promises, including farm loan waiver and two bedroom houses for the poor. (Representational Image)

Coming down heavily on the TRS administration in Telangana, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Monday alleged the Government has failed to implement its election promises, including farm loan waiver and two bedroom houses for the poor. “As far as KCR (Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) is concerned, nobody can compete with him in telling lies. He told Dalits we will give three acres land to them, told poor that we will give, not one but two bedroom house, that farmers loan will be waived. That is also not done,” the AICC General Secretary said.

Singh, in-charge of Congress affairs in Telangana, was addressing a ‘Jana Avedana Sammelan’ (meeting to express people’s anguish) at Parigi in adjoining Vikarabad district.

The main Opposition party has been organising the ‘Jana Avedana Sammelans’ at different places in the state to highlight the alleged anguish of people following the NDA Government’s demonetisation move and other issues.

The Government has not made the payment for student tuition fees reimbursement, a flagship scheme launched during erstwhile Congress regime, since 2014, Singh alleged.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly K Jana Reddy and several other Congress leaders attended the event.