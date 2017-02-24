Digvijaya Singh joins slanging match over ‘donkey’ comment, attacks PM Modi

Digvijay Singh, senior Congress leader (File Photo) Digvijay Singh, senior Congress leader (File Photo)

Joining in the slanging match over the “donkey” barb targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh today said he “indeed worked like a donkey”. “Modi ji, you very rightly said that you indeed work like a donkey,” he tweeted. His dig at the Prime Minister came a day after Modi said he takes inspiration from the “loyal” and “hard working” animal and was amused that UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was “afraid” of Gujarat’s donkeys. Modi said the criticism of donkeys by Akhilesh only reflected his “casteist mentality” and “the feeling of hatred does not suit him”.

“In elections, opponents criticise each other… Akhileshji I can understand if you attack Modi and BJP but I am amused that you have attacked donkeys…are you afraid of donkeys, that too these are thousands of kilometres away?” Modi had said, addressing an election rally in poll-bound UP.

Modi had said,”The people of this country are my masters, I take inspiration from the donkey because I work for people day and night…donkeys are loyal to their master.”

मोदी जी- "मैं देश के लिये गधे के माफ़िक़ काम कर रहा हूं"

जी हॉं आपने मोदी जी ठीक फर्माया आप बिल्कुल गधे के माफ़िक़ काम कर रहे हैं ! — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) February 24, 2017

Addressing a poll rally in Rae Bareli three days ago, Akhilesh Yadav had said, “There comes an advertisement on Television that features donkeys. I will ask the megastar of this century (Amitabh Bachchan) to stop campaigning for donkeys.”

His comments came on a tourism advertisement for Gujarat featuring Bachchan promoting the state’s wild ass.