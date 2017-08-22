Digital police portal launched, to create national crime database

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Monday launched digital police portal under the CCTNS project, meant to create a national database of crimes and criminals. After the launch, Singh said the portal will allow for registration of online complaints and requests for antecedent verification.

“The police portal will provide 11 searches and 46 reports from the national database for state police and central investigation agencies,” he said. “Central investigating and research agencies have also been provided logins to the digital police database to access crime statistics.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App