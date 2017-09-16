Digital Haryana Summit: Focus on pollution, human capital

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Gurgaon. Express Photo by Manoj Kumar IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Gurgaon. Express Photo by Manoj Kumar

Pollution and human capital were the focus at the opening session of the Digital Haryana Summit, held in Gurgaon on Friday, with top officials from prominent private companies emphasizing the need to give attention to them in order to make “Digital Haryana” a success.

Manas Fuloria, CEO and Chair of Haryana’s Regional Council said, “If we want to join human capital, we have to change the thought regarding the development of our cities.” On the issue of pollution, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that steps taken by the state government will make a difference in the coming months. The opening of the KMP expressway “will reduce pressure on the highway and so pollution in the city”, the inauguration of underpasses and flyovers “will reduce jams” and the launch of CNG stations will encourage people to avail of an alternative to diesel and petrol.

Ganesh Ramamoorthy, VP, Gartner, said: “…Why can’t we have a smart city full of universities and colleges, educational institutions and research labs…that are primarily going to be promoting advanced technologies?”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App