Digital banking should be introduced only in phased manner, says V Narayanasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. (Express Archive Photo) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. (Express Archive Photo)

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Monday said he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressing on the need to provide infrastructure and open banks in unbanked areas to ensure the digital banking scheme can be implemented without hassles and in a phased manner’. Stating that he was not opposed to the Centre’s scheme, he told reporters here that he had in the letter stressed that these issues should be implemented before going in for digital transactions in the Union Territory.

Watch What Else is Making News



“Digital banking should be introduced in a phased manner only instead of implementing it all of a sudden,” he said.

Narayanasamy said he would meet Modi during his next visit to Delhi in the first week of January 2017 to participate in the GST council meeting and reiterate his plea that digital banking in the UT should take place only in a phased manner.

Narayanasamy said he would raise inter-state issues and also issues relating to Puducherry and the Centre at the December 28 meeting of South Zone council of Chief Ministers at Thiruvananthapuram.

Narayanasamy said the President had given his nod to include Irulars (including Valli and Vettaikaran) living in Puducherry in the Scheduled Tribes list, the first community in the union territory to be included in it.

Government has taken up with the Centre the matter of including four other communities, Malai Kuravan, Yerukala, Kuruman and Kattunaikkan in the list, he said.