‘Digi-Dhan Mela’ to be organised in five cities of Madhya Pradesh

‘Digi-Dhan Mela’ would be organised in five cities of Madhya Pradesh to make people aware about digital transactions, a state Minister said today. “‘Digi-Dhan Mela’ would be organised in five cities of Madhya Pradesh between January 19 and March 9 to create awareness about cashless transactions,” Minister for Science and Technology Umashankar Gupta told reporters here.

‘Digi-Dhan Mela’ is a fair being organised across the country together by the Centre and the state governments to promote digital and cashless transactions.

“Series of ‘Digi-Dhan Mela’ in the state would start from Bhopal, where this fair would be organised at Bittan Market on January 19,” Gupta said.

Then the fair would be organised at Indore and Gwalior respectively on January 24 and 30, said the Minister.

He also said the fair would be organised at Jabalpur on February 27 while it would be held in Dewas on March 9.

“Union ministers Ananth Kumar and Faggan Singh Kulaste are likely to participate in the ‘Digi-Dhan Mela’ at Bhopal,” he added.

The minister also informed that renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar, actor Rajiv Verma and folk singer Prahlad Tipaniya are also invited for this fair at Bhopal.

In reply of a question, Gupta said the state government in collaboration with the banks was making efforts to deal with the shortage of point-of-sale (PoS) machines.

When asked about the poor Internet network that has been affecting the cashless transactions in the rural areas, Gupta said, “we have talked to the Union government officials in this regard and work is underway to expand this network across all village panchayats of the state.”