Digi Dhan Fair in Gurgaon on Monday to promote cashless economy

With an aim to promote cashless transactions, the first ‘Digi Dhan’ mela (fair) will be organised in Gurugram, Haryana,on Monday where customers will be able to purchase items only through digital modes of payment. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate the event. An official release said Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Ananth Kumar and Union Minister for Planning, Urban Development, Housing and Poverty Alleviation (Independent Charge) Rao Inderjit Singh will also be present.

“This is the first such fair in the country since demonetisation for educating masses on how to use mobile phones for making purchases”, the release said. The Niti Ayog and state’s Department of IT and Gurugram district administration are the organisers of the mela. All daily use items ranging from vegetables to general store, handicraft products, horticulture products will be available in this fair and the customers will have to make payment through digital mode.

Even the fertilisers and seeds will be sold to the farmers in the fair by various agencies. This will be a unique fair where all transactions will be cashless and people will be educated how to use plastic money, instead of using hard cash.