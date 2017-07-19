DIG Roopa transfer: Government sided with corrupt officials, says Yeddyurappa

BJP state unit head BS Yeddyurappa accused the state government of favouring corrupt officials. (File) BJP state unit head BS Yeddyurappa accused the state government of favouring corrupt officials. (File)

The BJP today slammed the Karnataka government over the transfer of DIG (Prisons) D Roopa after she brought to light the alleged special treatment meted out to AIADMK (Amma) leader V K Sasikala in the central jail here. The party’s state unit staged a protest against the transfer and accused the state government of favouring corrupt officials. BJP’s state unit chief B S Yeddyurappa accused the government of siding with corrupt jail officials by shunting out an “honest and upright” officer who had exposed alleged irregularities at the Parapana Agrahara central jail here.

“By transferring an honest and upright police official(Roopa) the Siddaramaiah government has sided with corrupt jail officials. It is clear, and people should understand it,” Yeddyurappa told reporters. He demanded that Roopa should be reinstated with immediate effect. The government had on Monday transferred Roopa and asked DGP (Prisons) H N Sathyanarayana Rao to go on compulsory leave after they sparred over a report on the allegations in public. In her report, Roopa had alleged that Rs 2 crore had exchanged hands to provide special facilities to Sasikala and dragged Rao into the bribery charge, saying there was a “talk” that he was also a beneficiary. The report and her transfer have raised a political storm in the state.

Yeddyurappa said there was no room for honest officers like Roopa in Siddaramaiah’s government. He urged the government to take action against guilty police officials involved in jail irregularities. Addressing BJP protesters earlier, he highlighted the government’s “failure” to arrest killers of RSS activist Sharath Madiwala in Dakshina Kannada district. Former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashok demanded protection for honest officers.

