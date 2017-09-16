DIG D Roopa who exposed corruption in Begaluru prison awarded the President’s Medal

The President’s Medal was awarded to DIG D Roopa for meritorious service. (Source: Twitter/ANI) The President’s Medal was awarded to DIG D Roopa for meritorious service. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

Karnataka Police, DIG D Roopa who exposed the corrupt nexus and bribes given to top police officials for alleged preferential treatment to AIADMK leader VK Sasikala in Bengaluru jail, was awarded the President’s Medal for meritorious service on Saturday.

In a function held at Raj Bhawan in Bengaluru, Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala awarded the President’s medal to the top cop in the state. Previously, she was awarded with the President’s Police Medal in 2016. Roopa was a DIG (Prisons) when she made the allegations in a report submitted to Home Department and Director General of Police for Prison Department H N Sathyanarayan Rao, in which she claimed that certain prisoners, including Sasikala, were being given preferential treatment in Benagaluru prison.

In her complaint, Roopa had alleged that the AIADMK leader was being provided with exclusive kitchen in violation of prison rules. Just few days after Roopa filed the complaint, she was transferred to the post of DIG, Commissioner for Traffic and Road Safety, Bengaluru as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered a probe into her allegations. Sasikala is serving her time in the Bengaluru prison after being convicted in disproportionate assets case.

The government also issued notices in her name for violating the service rules and going public over allegations against other senior officials.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd