‘Difficult to provide good healthcare at government facilities’, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. PTI Photo Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. PTI Photo

UNION Surface Transport and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday admitted it was difficult to provide modern and timely healthcare to all at government facilities and, as such, efforts should be made to involve private and social institutions in the running of healthcare centres with government incentives like provision of land.

“Due to factors such as non-availability of expert doctors, skilled manpower, lack of funds and ticklish rules and regulations, it doesn’t become possible to provide professional healthcare to patients at government health facilities. As such, inviting social institutions and entrepreneurs to run such facilities on government lands provided at nominal cost would help provide professional healthcare service to poor and middleclass patients. We are making such an effort on a Mumbai port land of about 17 acres by giving it to a social institution at a nominal rent. The institute is expected to set up a super-speciality hospital on the land to provide healthcare to poor patients,” Gadkari said at a function to inaugurate the first phase of the National Cancer Institute here.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Chairman of Tata Trusts Ratan Tata, Union Coal and Renewable Energy Minister Piyush Goyal and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the programme.

Fadnavis, whose father died of cancer, was earlier Chairman of the Dr Aabaji Thatte Sewa Aur Anusandhan Sanstha (Trust) that is setting up the 470-bed quaternary care oncology centre on 25 acres near here, before becoming the CM.

He said, “I have personally seen during my frequent visits to Tata Cancer Hospital at Mumbai for my father’s treatment how big is the scale on which cancer patients require treatment facilities. For the prolonged treatment, they also have to stay in Mumbai at a very high cost. The Nagpur facility will provide treatment both to poor and needy patients at a reasonable cost.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App