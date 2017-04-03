Differently abled teenager raped inside Baripada temple

An eleven-year-old differently abled girl was allegedly raped inside a Jagannath temple in Odisha’s Baripada district. There are conflicting reports that the girl was raped inside the temple premises, while others say the incident happened outside the temple.

News agency PTI said the minor girl went inside the temple for ‘Darshan’ late on Friday night when there were not many people inside the shrine. During this time, a 28-year-old youth took the girl to bathing mandap inside the temple and raped her. He then fled from the scene. The girl was rescued in a critical condition from the spot. She is now undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College in Cuttack.

The accused was soon rounded up by local residents who thrashed him up before handing him over to the police. After visiting the spot Baripada sub-collector S K Purohit sanctioned Rs 10,000 for the girl’s treatment. Baripada is over 300 km away from the popular Jagannath Temple at Puri.

