Differently-abled pomegranate cultivator awarded Padma Shri

“I have no words to express my joy,” says Genabhai Patel, a 52-year-old differently-abled pomegranate farmer from Banaskantha district of north Gujarat, who has been busy handling a flood of visitors and calls after being selected for Padma Shri for distinguished work in the field of agriculture. “I have been flooded with calls and visitors,” said Genabhai, talking to The Indian Express over phone. He is among the seven Padma Award winners from Gujarat. His success with pomegranate cultivation has encouraged other farmers to take up the crop in this district of north Gujarat where over 600 hectares is currently under pomegranate cultivation.

Genabhai narrated how he had taken “inspiration” from the “Krishi Mahotsav” organised by Modi when he was the CM in 2003-04 and had started pomegranate cultivation using drip irrigation systems. “I had started with five hectares of cultivation. Today, my pomegranate crop is covered in 12 hectares,” said the farmer, who is assisted by his brother and sons in the farm.

PM Modi, while visiting Deesa (Banaskantha district) for an event organised by Banas Dairy on December 10, 2016, referred to Genabhai’s contribution to the farming sector in Banaskantha which has traditionally been a water-scare area. Modi had said, “…Genaji cannot walk, but is a progressive farmer…”

Genabhai, who grows about Rs 25 lakh worth of pomegranates annually, said, “I was actually part of the gathering at Deesa where Modiji referred to my contributions. I am really thankful to PM Narendra Modi.”