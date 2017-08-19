Differences within factions cloud AIADMK merger plans

Have support of many more MLAs who are like sleeper cells, Dinakaran said Have support of many more MLAs who are like sleeper cells, Dinakaran said

Even as disagreements emerged within the two AIADMK factions over their proposed merger, party deputy general secretary T T V Dinakaran on Friday said he had the support of many more MLAs who are “like sleeper cells” until the time comes to activate them.

“Our strategies cannot be revealed now,” Dinakaran told reporters after visiting V K Sasikala, the party chief and his aunt, at a Bengaluru prison. During his recent Melur rally, Dinakaran had the support of 20 AIADMK MLAs and three independent MLAs — a strength that could topple the state government. Indicating that he would choose the party over the government, Dinakaran said that those in power were taking decisions for their own interests. “We will take a decision as per the wishes of cadres. What is happening now (in the ruling faction) is against the wishes of cadres,” he said.

Meanwhile, the EPS and OPS factions of the AIADMK went into a huddle over the proposed merger. As it became clear that the deal was facing fresh roadblocks within the two camps, sources from both sides said they feared Dinakaran would topple the government if the merger happened.

Even so, there were hurried efforts by the ruling faction to arrive at a decision by decorating J Jayalalithaa’s memorial at Marina Beach. While the ruling faction and the BJP camps spread the word that both CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam would visit the Jayalalithaa memorial around 7.30 pm as a positive gesture ahead of the merger, a meeting was called by the OPS camp.

The meeting, which began at 6 pm and lasted several hours, reportedly saw heated arguments on why Panneerselvam should not agree to a merger without getting the CM’s post and if key demands — Sasikala’s ouster from the party and a CBI probe on Jayalalithaa’s death — are not met. “There is a lot of pressure from Delhi to take a decision,” said a leader of the OPS faction.

“The ruling faction is unsure about getting enough MLAs to retain the majority if Dinakaran goes on an offensive. EPS hopes that OPS will welcome his decision to probe Jayalalithaa’s death to facilitate the merger,” said a senior minister supporting the EPS camp.

Earlier in the day, several rounds of talks in the OPS camp on the merger failed as nine of 13 top leaders opposed the deal. The reason cited was the demand for a CBI probe into Jayalalithaa’s death, and not a judicial probe as announced, and withdrawal of affidavits before the Election Commission endorsing Sasikala’s leadership. However, sources said top leaders opposed the move for other reasons as well.

“OPS wants to finish the crisis with a merger. So does Mafoi Pandiarajan. OPS wants to solve all problems at the earliest, even if he has to sacrifice the CM post. Pandiarajan wants to settle it because he will get back his Cabinet post. But leaders such as V Maitreyan and Manoj Pandian opposed the idea. They insist their faction should get the CM post and more ministerial posts,” said a senior leader.

In the EPS camp too, key leaders lobbied for more power and benefits in a united AIADMK. For instance, minister D Jayakumar, who volunteered to criticise Sasikala and her family before the media on behalf of the entire ruling faction, wanted to ensure that his son and MP J Jayavardhan got a ministerial post at the Centre. Earlier, there were reports that the BJP had offered a Cabinet post and two Minister of State posts if the merger took place.

