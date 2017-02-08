Difference with govt not reason for AG resignation: Mamata

West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee (File Photo) West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

A day after West Bengal Advocate-General Jayanta Mitra resigned citing “difference of opinion” with the government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today dismissed the reason given by the state’s top law officer. Banerjee said Mitra had resigned last May also after the new government was sworn in but she had requested him to continue “for the time being” and that was what he did.

Watch what else is making news

“The media should re-check and cross check before writing any thing. The report that he has resigned due to difference of opinion with the state is not right. He had resigned in May just after we came to power for the second term, but I had requested him to continue for the time being,” Banerjee said.

Mitra had yesterday stated he had submitted his resignation “over difference of opinion” with the state government.

On being asked about the reason for his resignation, he had said, “I was having difference of opinion with the state government on certain issues.”