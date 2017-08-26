Difference of opinion between Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayum Singh natural for a democratic party: Ram Govind Chaudhary

Akhilesh Yadav and SP Supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. (File) Akhilesh Yadav and SP Supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. (File)

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary on Saturday said party chief Akhilesh Yadav has the blessings of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and difference of opinion between them was “natural” for a democratic party. Stressing that the party was united, he said that there was “no problem” Shivpal Singh Yadav, who would never leave his nephew.

“The blessings of the SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav is always with Akhilesh Yadav. Also, there is no problem with Shivpal Singh Yadav. He might say something but how could he leave his nephew,” the Leader of the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly told reporters here.

“The SP is united. Ours is a democratic party, and in such a party difference of opinion is natural,” he said, when asked about Mulayam’s recent statement, warning Akhilesh against forming coalition for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Mulayam was quoted as saying in the media that he was not in favour of any kind of coalition with anyone and if Akhilesh decides to tie-up with any party then he would be forced to take some strict action.

Attacking the Yogi government, Chaudhary said to hide its failures, it was holding the previous government responsible for all the problems. “Yogi government has failed on all fronts. It has no control over police and administration. The law and order situation has turned worse,” he added.

